Two WPB Schools Under Heightened Security after Student Makes Snapchat Threat

The West Palm Beach Police says a juvenile was arrested overnight for making a social media threat against two schools.

Sgt. David Lefont said in a written statement that the Palm Beach County School District Police Department and West Palm Beach Police investigated threats against Bak and Roosevelt schools that were posted on Snapchat with a photo of a fake gun.

Detectives located the male juvenile suspect, who Lefont said confessed to making the threat but claimed it was a hoax.

The boy was arrested by school police without incident.

Overnight, @pbcsd and @WestPalmPD investigated a threat against two schools. The threat was posted on Snap Chat, and a juvenile was arrested for making the on-line threats; he claimed it was a hoax. Thank you to everyone who saw something and said something. #itsnotajoke pic.twitter.com/1wyKpY3xYd — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) September 19, 2019

Police said the schools are safe, but there will be additional police presence at both schools.

Palm Beach County School District spokeswoman Julie Houston Trieste said the gun posted to Snapchat was fake and from a gaming console.

Lefont wants to remind the public, if you see something say something. Making an online threat is not a joke, and offenders will be charged.