Two-year-old severely burned at daycare but staff members say they don’t know what happened

A South Florida family is searching for answers after their two-year-old daughter came home from her first day at a day care center with second-degree burns.

Salma Yemmas and Hudson Michel say they dropped their daughter off to the Exploration Station on Miami Dade College’s North Campus Monday but hours later, they received a concerning phone call.

Their daughter’s teacher called Yemmas to ask if she dropped her daughter off with a cut or scratch on her stomach. When Yemmas said no, the teacher told the mother not to worry and that she would take care of it.

Several hours after that, day care center called Yemmas again and told her that her daughter needed to be picked up because the wound was not getting any better.

Yemmas arrived at the day care to her daughter who she says was cry hysterically.

I’d never seen her cry like this,” Yemmas explained. “I lift up her shirt and it’s big — skin peeled off — it’s a big wound.”

Yemmas then took her daughter to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital where the staff told her that her daughter suffered a second-degree burn.

On top of the diagnosis, Yemmas says she does not know what happened to her daughter because she is too young to remember and the staff who were supposed to be watching her say they did not see what happened.

“They’re like, ‘We can’t say it’s a burn because we don’t know what happened.’ I said, ‘You were with my daughter. How do you not know what happened?'” Yemmas said to reporter.

“Don’’ just say you don’t know,” Michel added. “You’re getting paid to watch my daughter and other kids.”

While the day car declined to comment on the specific situation, they did release a statement say that the safety if their staff and the children are their top priority and that they are currently investigating the incident.