Ty Herndon shares details on a new album ahead of Wednesday night’s Concert for Love and Acceptance

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance

Ty Herndon’s Concert for Love and Acceptance returns tonight for its 2021 iteration, featuring performances from Brothers Osborne, Tenille Townes, LoCash and many more artists.

Created by Ty and GLAAD in 2015 shortly after the “What Mattered Most” singer revealed he’s gay, the annual event raises money to support LGBTQ youth and families. The event will stream on CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the show, Ty is offering up some details about his new album, Jacob, which is slated for release later in the year. The album’s title is inspired by a Biblical story, Ty tells CMT, though he wouldn’t classify it as Christian music.

“It’s just about changing your ending. There’s not a song called ‘Jacob’ on the record and I’ve never done a concept album before, but this is a collection of songs about changing your ending, healing and survival,” the singer clarifies. “It’s a very important piece of work and probably the piece of work I was born to do.”

In addition to benefiting GLAAD and Nashville-based youth crisis intervention organization Oasis Center, tonight’s event will also support MusiCares, in order to help those in the entertainment industry who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

