Tyler Farr’s new single, 'Only Truck in Town,' is the first taste of his Jason Aldean-produced album

BBR Music Group

Tyler Farr returned on Friday with his new single, “Only Truck in Town.” A high-octane anthem of small-town love, the song fits perfectly into a catalogue of hits including 2013’s “Redneck Crazy” and 2014’s “A Guy Walks Into a Bar.”

This time around, though, there’s something extra special about the new song: It was produced by Jason Aldean. He and Tyler are good friends, and they’ve been in the studio for quite a while working on Tyler’s next batch of songs.

“Everyone knows Tyler’s voice but they haven’t heard him like this before,” says Jason. “We all had such a blast working on this and I’m excited for fans to crank this one up.”

More information about Tyler’s next album is expected to come out in the weeks ahead. It’s not Jason and Tyler’s first time working together; Jason has previously brought Tyler on the road as an opening act. Outside of country music, Jason was also the best man for Tyler’s wedding in 2016.

