Tyler Hubbard drops “Everybody Needs a Bar” video as he embarks on first tour as a solo act

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

This week, Tyler Hubbard embarked on his first tour as a solo artist with Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour. To celebrate, he released a music video that encapsulates the come one, come all vibe he seeks to provide with his live show.

That video is for his song “Everybody Needs a Bar,” which appears on his six-track EP, Dancin’ in the Country. The clip was filmed at the home of a Nashville, Tennessee, art director who built his garage into a bar.

“Making the video for ‘Everybody Needs a Bar’ was an amazing experience,” Tyler says. “Everybody should have a place — their own version of a bar — to go where they feel a sense of welcoming and belonging. I think we were able to create that vibe in this video.”

Plus, he’s got a special relationship with the actors in the music video: Tyler hired them for another video set to come out next month, “Baby Gets Her Lovin’,” and the gang had so much fun that he invited them to stay for the “Everybody Needs a Bar” shoot.

“Having all these actors out with me for two videos made the process incredibly fun and I think in its own way told the story of the song,” the singer adds.

Meanwhile, “5 Foot 9” — Tyler’s first single as a solo artist — is currently inside the Top 10 at country radio.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.