Tyler Hubbard is fully “committed” to his solo career

Tyler Hubbard knows that being a part of Florida Georgia Line was an important chapter in his expanding story. Now, he’s fully embracing his identity as a solo artist.

In February, the hit-making duo of Tyler and Brian Kelley announced that they were taking a break, both pursuing their own careers. Tyler views his solo endeavor as a commitment, knowing that his vast experience with FGL helped him get here.

“I truly feel that Florida Georgia Line was just a chapter in the book, an important chapter, and one I’m forever grateful for. But it’s not my whole story,” Tyler expresses. “I am having fun making my music and this is a win for me. Seeing the response, it’s affirmation for me and it’s validation and it inspires me [that] I can do this on the same level that I’ve done it before.”

Tyler already has a top-20 hit to his name with his debut solo single, “5 Foot 9,” climbing the charts. The singer says he welcomes the challenge of being a solo act, ready to defy the odds he feels he’s up against as he branched off from the highly successful duo.

“There’s this extra element of challenge that I love. I think the traditional mindset of people when they hear a band or duo’s breaking up, ‘they’re going to have fun doing their solo stuff for a little while and they’ll go back and do their thing.’ I think that challenge really pushes me to not be the statistic,” he explains. “So I am really excited and committed to giving this all I got.”

The Georgia native will join Keith Urban‘s The Speed of Now World Tour as an opening act in the fall before releasing his debut album in January.

