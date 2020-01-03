U-Haul no longer hiring smokers starting February

U-Haul is reporting that they will no longer be hiring employees who smoke cigarettes or those with nicotine addictions.

Their nicotine-free hiring policy will begin on February 1st of this year. The company says applicants will be provided with a copy of their nicotine policy when being considered for hire, and in states where testing is allowed, the applicants must consent to nicotine screening.

“We are deeply invested in the well-being of our Team Members,” stated Jessica Lopez, U-Haul Chief of Staff. “Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our Team Members on their health journey.”

While U-Haul will not be hiring new employees with nicotine addictions, those who are already employed with the company will not be affected by the change.

21 states including Florida have adopted the nicotine-free hiring policy. It is unclear if Florida is one of the states that will allow employees to be screened for nicotine consumption.

Other states who have also joined the cause are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.