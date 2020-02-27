U.S. Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Father and Son off Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for two missing boaters last night off the Treasure Coast.

The father and son have been missing since February 18th when they were supposed to make a stop in Vero Beach.

81 year-old Gerald Cook and his 55-year-old son, Pete along with four dogs, departed Panama City on Feb.13 on a 52-foot vessel named ‘Rome’ en route to Fort Myers. The Coast Guard air and surface units conducted over 56 searches covering more than 100 thousand square nautical miles since the search began….but no luck father and son are still missing.