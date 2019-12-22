U.S. House Requests Info on Local Officials’ Role in 2006 Epstein Case

The U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform is setting its sights on reviewing “the role of state or local officials” in the secret non-prosecution deal and jail treatment given to Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach County more than a decade ago.

Letters sent to the U.S. Justice Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Friday show that the Committee is requesting a long list of documents and emails related to the case.

According to House Representative and committee member Lois Frankel, “We are going to try to get anything we can. I know they are serious about looking at the Epstein case.”

Specifically, the committee is looking for information about how the non-prosecution agreement was kept from Epstein’s teenage victims, as well as how the Palm Beach multimillionaire was allowed to spend six days a week, 12 hours a day on work release while he served 13 months of an 18-month jail sentence.

Although no local officials are named in the letters, Frankel says she wants to hear testimony from Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and former State Attorney Barry Krischer, as well as former U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta.

Current State Attorney Dave Aronberg and Clerk & Comptroller Sharon Bock are fighting the public release of those documents.

Acosta’s office worked out the non-prosecution agreement with Epstein’s attorneys in 2008. In return, federal prosecutors scrapped a 53-page indictment that could have sent Epstein to prison for decades.

Krischer has denied having any role with the non-prosecution agreement, although The Palm Beach Post found emails revealing that he helped broker the deal between Acosta’s office and Epstein’s defense attorneys.

Under the deal, Epstein pleaded guilty to two felony prostitution-related charges. He was then allowed to leave the jail under work release in order to work at his newly formed Florida Science Foundation. However, one woman says she was flown in as a teenager in order to have sex with him there.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in New York last July, when additional victims went public with their allegations. He hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell the following month.

The Oversight Committee has given a January 3 deadline for the documents to be turned over.

They have given the same deadline to Attorney General William Barr.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra of West Palm Beach found last February that federal prosecutors violated the Crime Victims’ Rights Act when they concealed the existence of the non-prosecution agreement. However, he ruled last September that Epstein’s death meant the judge could not discard the agreement, which also protected Epstein’s accused co-conspirators.