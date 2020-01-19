U.S. Navy Dropping Live Bombs in North Central FL During Training This Weekend

If you are in North Central Florida this weekend and are hearing loud booms, not to worry. The U.S. Naval Air Station in Jacksonville explains the sounds are related to training exercises the Navy is conducting in the Ocala National Forest.

Navy training schedules indicate that live and inert bombing is taking place at the Pinecastle Range Complex from Friday through Sunday of this weekend, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. each day.

“During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced,” reads a statement from NAS Jacksonville. “Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures.”

Noise from past bombings has been reported in Flagler, Lake, Marion, Putnam and Volusia counties. The telephone number to file noise complaints is (800) 874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Florida.