U.S. saw its highest number of mass killings on record

In 2019, there were a total of 41 mass killings, according to a database gathered by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.
Of this 41 mass killings, 33 were mass shootings. More than 210 people were killed.
That is the highest number of mass killings in the U.S.,however, in 2017 there were more deaths from mass killings.
The deadliest attack was the shooting at an El Paso Walmart that killed 22 people in August.
Walmart shooting in El Paso among deadliest gun massacres in US history