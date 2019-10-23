Uber Driver Facing Criminal Charges After Accidentally Shooting Teen Passenger

A Florida teenager is hurt after a bizarre incident during an Uber ride.
The 15-year-old Broward County girl was accidentally shot in the ankle by her Uber driver last weekend as he was trying to holster his gun.
The driver, Adrian Harper is charged with culpable negligence.

Also, Uber has cut ties with Harper because the company doesn’t allow drivers to carry guns or give rides to unaccompanied minors.

SHARE