Uber Driver Facing Criminal Charges After Accidentally Shooting Teen Passenger

A Florida teenager is hurt after a bizarre incident during an Uber ride.

The 15-year-old Broward County girl was accidentally shot in the ankle by her Uber driver last weekend as he was trying to holster his gun.

The driver, Adrian Harper is charged with culpable negligence.

A member of our well regulated militia (and @Uber driver) moves his loaded gun with passengers in his car. He fires the gun and shoots a 15 year old girl through her ankle and heel. https://t.co/nm9k549Nt5 — WellRegulatedMilitia (@Well_Regulated_) October 22, 2019

Also, Uber has cut ties with Harper because the company doesn’t allow drivers to carry guns or give rides to unaccompanied minors.