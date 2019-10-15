Uber passenger run over by police while attempting to flee fight

Authorities in California are reporting that the passenger of an Uber vehicle was fatally run over by a responding police officer while trying to flee a physical altercation with another passenger.

The incident was reported Monday around 3:30 am in Encino, California.

Officials say the received a call from the Uber driver claiming that he was forced to pull over onto the side of the road because his two passengers began fighting and it was affecting his ability to drive.

The driver who only identified himself as Randy said the two passengers began arguing and that at one point, the passenger in the backseat began choking the passenger in the front seat.

As police approached the scene, one of the passengers went running across the freeway and hopped the concrete wall. At that point, he was struck by a police vehicle.

The driver told authorities that he picked both of the men up in West Hollywood and that neither of them seemed to be drunk at the time of the argument.

The name of the deceased has not been released, however, authorities did say that the victim is an adult male believed to be in his 30s.