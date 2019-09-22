UCF Announces Lazy River Next to Stadium, As Team Drops Game to Pitt

The University of Central Florida is planning to take tailgating to a new level in time for next year’s football season, with the introduction of a lazy river to be located outside the school’s stadium.
Officials say they will be offering 250 memberships to what will be called McNamara Cove for $2,500 each. The all-inclusive package will cover “covegating” leading up to all regular-season home games.
Guests will be able to enjoy the lazy river, in addition to a pool, sand volleyball courts, lounge chairs, a bocce ball green, and a service cabana.
The lazy river is named for Tom and Stacey McNamara, who made a naming gift commitment of $1 million last year.
Meanwhile, the national champion UCF Knights’ winning streak came to an end on Saturday against Pittsburgh.
A slow start, combined with penalties and mistakes, sealed Number 15 UCF’s fate for the game. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett caught a 3-yard touchdown pass during a trick play called the “Pitt Special,” with just 56 seconds left in the game, causing UCF to drop the game to the Panthers (2-2), 35-34. UCF is now 3-1 on the season.