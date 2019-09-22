UCF Announces Lazy River Next to Stadium, As Team Drops Game to Pitt

The University of Central Florida is planning to take tailgating to a new level in time for next year’s football season, with the introduction of a lazy river to be located outside the school’s stadium.

Officials say they will be offering 250 memberships to what will be called McNamara Cove for $2,500 each. The all-inclusive package will cover “covegating” leading up to all regular-season home games.

Guests will be able to enjoy the lazy river, in addition to a pool, sand volleyball courts, lounge chairs, a bocce ball green, and a service cabana.

Outside of game days, McNamara Cove will be open to student-athletes, as part of the university’s $30 million Kenneth G. Dixon Athletics Village.

The lazy river is named for Tom and Stacey McNamara, who made a naming gift commitment of $1 million last year.

Meanwhile, the national champion UCF Knights’ winning streak came to an end on Saturday against Pittsburgh.