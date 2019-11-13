UCF Police Investigating “Anti-Semitic Acts” on Campus

Anti-Semitic flyers have been plastered all over the University of Central Florida campus in a second case of alleged anti-Semitism UCF officials are investigating over the past month. The flyers, posted in response to a bill aimed at denouncing anti-Semitism in schools, reads, “Florida Jews Attack Campus Free Speech.”

It has left some in the UCF Jewish community uncomfortable.

The flyer calls out House Bill 741, which was passed in May. The bill denounces anti-Semitism, saying anti-Semitism at schools must be handled the same way racism is. The flyer says the bill restricts “legitimate criticism of Israel and the role of Jews in the United States.”

“It’s exactly the sort of anti-Semitic screed that the bill is intended to address,” said the sponsor of the bill, Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay.

“Anytime you say that we have to have a discussion about the evil impact of Jews in our society, everything you say after that’s absolutely irrelevant. They had no point other than they are bigoted, hateful people,” Fine said.

Other anti-Semitic flyers were posted on a Chabad sign near campus last month, concerning Jewish students.

The UCF Police Department says it is aware of the flyers and is actively investigating.