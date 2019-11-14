UF Student Body President Faces Impeachment Over Trump Jr. Visit

The student body president at the University of Florida is facing an impeachment threat of his own, for allegedly spending $50,000 in student fees to have Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jr., and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, speak on campus.

Members of the university’s student senate filed a resolution this week to impeach Student Body President Michael Murphy for malfeasance and abuse of power.

The resolution accuses Murphy of spending mandatory student fees to support his own political beliefs by having Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle visit last month.

The pair spoke on October 10 at the University Auditorium to an audience of more than 800 people for a $50,000 joint payment.

Student Body statutes forbid leaders from spending student money in support of or against a political party, according to the resolution.

However, Murphy claims the visit was not campaign related. UF’s student newspaper, The Independent Florida Alligator, obtained emails that reveal a Trump re-election campaign official asked Murphy to bring the pair to the school.

“We met at my house on the 4th of July,” Caroline Wren, a national finance consultant of Trump Victory, wrote to Murphy in a September 10 email. She adds, “I wanted to follow up with you regarding a speaking engagement at the University of Florida for Donald Trump Jr.”

The newspaper also reports that Murphy contacted the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and invited him to come to campus. Sanders’ campaign declined, citing scheduling issues.