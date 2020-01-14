UMG Nashville signs "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz

Emma Golden

Chrissy Metz is on the road to officially becoming a country star.

Known for her role as Kate Pearson on the NBC drama This is Us, Chrissy has signed a deal with Universal Music Group Nashville, which boasts an artist roster that includes Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and many more.

The actress partnered with the country music label on the soundtrack for her 2019 film, Breakthrough. She also made her live singing debut at the 2019 ACM Awards where she performed the Academy Award nominated song off the soundtrack, "I'm Standing with You," alongside fellow UMG artists Carrie, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae and Mickey Guyton.

Additionally, the actress is the lead singer of her band, Chrissy and The Vapors.

“To say I am excited to fulfill a lifelong dream is an understatement. Music has always been my first love and to be working alongside [UMG Nashville President] Cindy [Mabe] and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift!” she says in a statement.

Chrissy is expected to release her debut country album later this year.

