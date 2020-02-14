Under Armour murder suspect possibly found dead in Fort Pierce

Investigators are reporting that they believe they have found the body of the murder suspect who opened fire inside of a Under Armour store, killing a coworker.

The discovery of the body was made Friday morning in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Authorities say a jogger noticed what is believed to be the body of 46-year-old Daniel Everett inside of a Kia Sorento at the Harbour Isle Marina and contacted police.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities say they are confident that the deceased is Everett, who shot and killed 37-year-old Eunice Vazquez inside the store at the Orlando International Premium Outlets Monday after being fired earlier that day.

Police also say Everett also had a list of targets whom he may have believed made complaints about him and cost him is job.

The other names on the list were reported safe.

Authorities are conducting a cause of death investigation to determine in what manor Everett died.

Some news outlets are reporting that Everett may have committed suicide, however, that has not been confirmed.