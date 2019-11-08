Uniformed security guard accidentally shoots and kills woman

The Miami-Dade police department is reporting that a woman believed to be in her 60s has died after she was accidentally shot by a security guard near a strip mall.

The incident was reported Friday around 1:00 pm at 10998 SW 184th St.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, authorities did report that the woman was believed to have been leaving an area in the mall when she was accidentally shot in the back by the security guard.

The woman was taken to Jackson South Medical Center as a trauma alert where she later died.

The security guard was said to have remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities as they continue their investigation.

This is a developing story.