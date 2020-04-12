Unions: 43,000 Additional Disney Workers Being Furloughed

Approximately 43,000 additional Disney employees will be furloughed due to ongoing coronavirus closures, after an agreement was reached over the weekend with the unions that represent the workers.

The agreement with the Service Trades Council, a coalition of six unions, was announced Saturday on Facebook Live. It is the largest number of furloughs since the theme park resort closed in mid-March.

The workers will be out of the job beginning on April 19. Under the agreements, the workers will continue to receive health and educational benefits during furloughs scheduled to start on the day.

According to the unions, impacted workers will be immediately eligible to enroll in unemployment benefits through the state.

In addition, health care benefits will be available free of cost to workers for a year.

Meanwhile, as those affected at Disney join the unemployment ranks, Gov. Ron DeSantis says he has hired 2,000 additional workers to sort through claims.

He says the Department of Economic Opportunity is also working to increase its website’s capacity.

Disney World and other theme parks across the country have been closed since mid-March, social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders have taken effect.