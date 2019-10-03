Universal employee fired for flashing controversial OK sign

A Universal employee was terminated after flashing a controversial upside-down ‘OK’ sign in a Colorado family’s photograph.

The family was outraged after discovering that an Orlando employee dressed as the ‘Despicable Me’ character Gru was flashing what some believe is a white power symbol.

The photo in question was taken in March, but the family did not notice it until months later while selecting images for their 6-year-old daughter with autism’s school project.

Tiffiney Zinger, who is black, and her husband, Richard Zinger, who is white, then went through their smartphone photos and videos to find more evidence of what they were seeing.

Shortly after, they found a 29-second clip that confirmed “their worst fears.”

The photo and video in question features the couple’s two biracial children, who were six and 2-years-old at the time, at a character breakfast hosted by the Universal Loews Royal Pacific Resort.

A Universal representative spoke out about the controversy Tuesday, confirming that the employee in question no works at the theme park.

“We never want our guests to experience what this family did. This is not acceptable, and we are sorry, and we are taking steps to make sure nothing like this happens again, said Universal spokesperson Tom Schroder. “We can’t discuss specifics about this incident, but we can confirm that the actor no longer works here.”

“We remain in contact with the family and will work with them privately to make this right,” Schroder added.

The Zinger’s are reportedly planning to take legal action.