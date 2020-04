Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Universal has decided that its theme parks will be closed until June. The extended closure also goes for Universal’s CityWalk. Employees of the parks will continue to be paid until April 19, but on the 20th almost all team members will only get 80% of their pay. Part-time hourly workers will be furloughed beginning on May 3. We have not heard any news on weather Disney is going to follow this time frame or not.