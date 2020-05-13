Universal Opening CityWalk

This Week Universal Orlando has announced that they will partially reopen CityWalk this Thursday! The limited opening for CityWalk will be from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Universal strongly suggests that all guests follow CDC guidelines when visiting CityWalk. According to the website, the restaurants that will be open are Auntie Anne’s, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Voodoo Doughnut, Red Oven Pizza Bakery, and Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville. A face mask will be required while visiting and temperatures will be taken upon arrival. If a guest’s temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher they won’t be allowed to enter the business. Enjoy!