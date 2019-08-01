Universal Orlando Announces New ‘Epic Universe’ Theme Park

Universal Orlando announced Thursday that it is building a brand-new theme called “Universal Epic Universe.”

The map below shows the proximity of the new park to the rest of Universal Orlando.

[thread cont…] This map shows the proximity of the new park to the rest of Universal Orlando. pic.twitter.com/Qby2meJzMi — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 1, 2019

Theme park executives say 14,000 new team members will be hired to work at “Epic Universe” which will also include hotels, shopping, restaurants, and an entertainment center.

Comcast executives, Universal executives, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, appeared at the Orange County Convention for the announcement, Thursday morning.

Construction for “Epic Universe” has already begun.

The opening date for Epic Universe has not been set at this time, but more details are expected to be released soon.