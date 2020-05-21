Universal Orlando Proposes Reopening the First Week of June

The fun of the Orlando theme parks could be returning sooner than we expected.

Just days after it reopened the CityWalk, Universal Orlando Resort has submitted a proposal to state officials requesting that it be allowed to reopen June 5.

The announcement comes as Florida is currently in Full Phase 1 of Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to reopen the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Presentation information can now be found at https://t.co/a6IEQw5UlG and click on “Resources” tab on side. https://t.co/aiD0k1vgB1 — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) May 21, 2020

Being in “Full Phase 1” allows theme parks are allowed to submit their reopening plans to state officials.

Meanwhile, the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approved Universal Orlando Resort’s reopening plan on Thursday afternoon.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will need to endorse the proposal before it goes to Gov. DeSantis’ desk for final approval.

As of Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort’s theme parks and hotels are expected remain closed through at least May 31, according to its website.