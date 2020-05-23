Universal Orlando theme parks to reopen on June 5

Universal Orlando Resort theme parks announced they will officially reopen to the public on June 5.

The parks were forced to close for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official reopening would start June 1 with employees reporting to test the park’s new rules due to the coronavirus. Following that, select guests would be allowed in with the public opening on June 5.

According to Universal’s website, all staff members and guests will be required to wear face coverings, will get their temperature checked upon arrival, and will be asked follow social distancing guidelines.