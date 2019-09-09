University Of Tennessee Makes Florida Boy’s Homemade T-Shirt Design Official Gear

A University of Tennessee fan in Florida is now an official product designer for the Volunteers.

This, after the young boy was reportedly bullied at school for wearing an orange shirt with a piece of paper on it that featured a homemade design of the University of Tennessee logo on it.

After a post about the bullying went viral, the university sent the boy and his classmates a care package. They’re also selling his design officially on their website.

Poceeds from shirt sales will go to STOMP Out Bullying, a national organization that works to stop and prevent bullying and cyberbullying and promote civility, inclusion and equality, according to its website.

Share in a Florida elementary student's Volunteer pride by wearing his design on your shirt too! Pre-order today for a late September expected delivery. A portion of proceeds from every shirt sold will be donated to @STOMPOutBullyng .https://t.co/NdnTtYREFL pic.twitter.com/OeTZvgC09Y — VolShop (@UTVolShop) September 6, 2019

The Vol Shop has been providing updates on Twitter, and they hope it will be back up and running soon so more people can get their t-shirts.