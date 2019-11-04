University student denied the right to buy cold medicine due to his Puerto Rican driver’s license

A Purdue University student is reporting that he was denied the right to purchase cold medicine at his local CVS store because the clerk would not accept his Puerto Rican driver’s license and demanded that he produce a U.S issued license or paperwork to complete the purchase.

The incident was reported at a CVS in West LaFayette, Indiana.

The customer, Jose Guzman Payano, reported that he had been battling a cold and went to the establishment to purchase Mucinex and some other items. Payano says when the clerk scanned the cold medicine they asked him for his ID which he had no problem producing. Payano says when he gave his ID to the clerk, the clerk handed the ID back to him and asked him for a U.S issued license. Payano then told the clerk that “A Puerto Rican license is a U.S.-issued license.” “Puerto Rico is a part of the United States. It’s a United States territory.” The clerk still refused to accept his license so Payano who says he has encountered this situation before while traveling, produced his passport, however, the clerk would not accept his that either.

The third-year engineering student says he left the store with tears in his eyes and went home to file a complaint. He was told that a representative would be in contact with him in a week’s time, however, he never received any other communication from the store.

Payano then contacted his local news station WRTV who were thankfully able to solicit a response from the company.

A company spokeswoman then issued an apology for the confusion and reported that they would be retraining their staff on what types of ID’s should be accepted:

“We are committed to ensuring that every customer receives courteous, outstanding service in our stores and we apologize to the customer for his recent experience. We are fully investigating this matter to learn more about what occurred and we are seeking to speak with the customer directly,” the statement read. “While our employees must adhere to laws and regulation requiring identification for the purchase of certain over-the-counter medication, we do consider Puerto Rican driver’s licenses to be valid identification.”

Payano says while he is grateful that the issue is being solved, this situation speaks to countless other situations that he encounters everyday because he is from Puerto Rico.