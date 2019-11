(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

To keep the peace this holiday season Mattel is releasing a nonpartisan limited edition deck of UNO cards. By that, I mean the deck will not have red or blue cards. They will be replaced with orange and cards which interestingly enough are the colors you get when you mix red and blue. The deck also comes with a “veto card” so that families can skip the political talk and just enjoy the time together… WHAT!? Do you think this is getting out of hand?!