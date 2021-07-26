“Unreal”: Cole Swindell celebrates 10th #1 hit, “Single Saturday Night”

Robby Klein

Cole Swindell is back at the top of the charts with “Single Saturday Night.”

This gives the country star his 10th #1 single, the latest in a long line of hits including “Let Me See Ya Girl,” “Chillin’ It,” “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey,” “Middle of a Memory,” “Flatliner” featuring Dierks Bentley, “You Should Be Here,” “Love You Too Late,” and the Grammy-nominated “Break Up in the End.”

“I can’t thank country radio, the fans, and my team enough for making this my 10th #1 song. Still hard to believe! I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road,” Cole says in a statement, adding on Twitter, “Damn. Unreal. I’ll find the words at some point.”

Among his famous friends congratulating him on the impressive feat is Chris Young, who celebrated with a photo of the two, alongside the caption, “I told ya @coleswindell !!! Congrats on the number one buddy! Always celebrate a friend’s successes #cheers.”

Cole is heading out on the road on Thomas Rhett‘s Center Point Road Tour beginning in August.

