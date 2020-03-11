Upcoming Houston Rodeo shows will be canceled due to COVID-19 coronavirus

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThe annual Houston Livestock & Rodeo Show is planning to end early due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus. The news broke on Wednesday, just after the World Health Organization officially declared the outbreak a pandemic.

ABC13 in Houston, Texas, reports that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told council members that the Rodeo will shut down 11 days earlier than its originally planned March 22 wrap date. A press conference with more details is expected later in the day.

A number of country stars are among the artists scheduled to perform on the remaining days of the Houston Rodeo, including Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley, and Luke Bryan.

Kane Brown is slotted to play the Rodeo on Wednesday night, the same day that the cancellation was announced. It was not immediately clear whether Kane’s performance will go on as planned.

The 2020 Rodeo launched on March 3, and several country stars have already performed. Notably, Maren Morris played a headlining set at the Rodeo while nine months pregnant, just two weeks before she expects to give birth to a baby boy.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.