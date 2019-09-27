[Update] Eagles Cornerback Avonte Maddox “Has Movement” Following Violent Head-On Hit

WOW! What a game last night in Green Bay as the Packers hosted the Eagles.

Both teams played their hearts out to the very last second with the Eagles ending up on top beating the Packers 34-27 in a spectacular TNF game.

There were a couple injuries involving players on both teams that ended with them getting carted off the field.

Dirty and late hit by #Eagles DE Derek Barnett. #Packers RB Jamaal Williams had to be taken off on a stretcher. Just unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/6TDDYlKzXy — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 27, 2019

The first with running back Jamaal Williams after a hit from defensive end Derek Barnett (See Above)… the other came later in the fourth quarter when Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox received violent head-on hit from teammate Andrew Sendejo. (See Below)

Andrew Sendejo lit up his own teammate, Avonte Maddox! Listen to the hit! SHEESH! pic.twitter.com/suv5qrat9q — #BusinessAintBoomin (@ftbeard_17) September 27, 2019

The latest news on Avonte Maddox is that he has movement in all extremities.