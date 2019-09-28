US ambassador to Ukraine resigns as Dems attempt articles of impeachment by Thanksgiving

The United States ambassador to Ukraine is resigning in the wake of the Trump whistleblower scandal.

US Special Envoy Kurt Volker stepped down Friday after being named in a whistleblower complaint accusing the White House of a cover-up.

President Trump and the president of Ukraine have admitted to talking about military aid from the US in a July phone call.

But both leaders have denied an alleged quid-pro-quo in exchange for investigating Joe Biden and his son.

Last week, an impeachment investigation of Trump was launched by Congressional Democrats following news of the whistleblower complaint.

Democrat lawmakers conducting the impeachment inquiry have reportedly sought testimony from Volker.

Unconfirmed reports say Volker’s sudden resignation is related to possible testimony before Congress about the Ukraine-Trump call.

Furthermore, that Volker stepping down as a special representative would allow him to be “more open” with what he could say should he be called to testify.

Top Democrats including Nancy Pelosi are moving quickly with the inquiry and are reportedly expected to have articles of impeachment written up by Thanksgiving.

According to reports, they want to prepare articles of impeachment by Thanksgiving and send them to the full House of Representatives by December.

The move would allow the House to hold a floor vote on impeaching the president before the new year.

However, even if the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives were to impeach Trump, he would not be removed from office unless the Republican-controlled Senate found the president guilty.

At this time, it is unclear whether Volker will testify before Congress or what role it would play in the impeachment inquiry.