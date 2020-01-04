US Army officer feels betrayed after mother deported

On Thursday a US Army officer received a heartbreaking call and was told that his mother had been deported to Mexico.

According to reports, for months 2nd Lt. Gibram Cruz had been trying to convince officials to let his mother, Rocio Rebollar Gomez, stay in the United States.

Cruz previously applied to a program that protects relatives of active US military members from deportation, but the request was denied.

All legal avenues for appeal were exhausted, reports say.

“I feel betrayed, to be honest,” 2nd Lt. Gibram Cruz told KSWB. “A country that I’m serving, which I’ve served proudly… These policies that are put in place to keep my family safe have let me severely down.”

A spokeswoman for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that Rebollar Gomez had been deported previously and that a judge had ordered her removal.

Reentering the United States after deportation is a felony under federal law, she said.

Gomez had been living in the US for over 30 years and has been trying to fix her status, but all her efforts have been denied.

According to family members, they did not have a chance to say goodbye and Gomez was deported without any of her personal belongings.