US Army says text messages drafting US citizens for WWIII are “fake”

If you, or someone you know, received a text message saying you have been drafted by the military for WWIII, the United States Army wants you to know that it is a fake text.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Recruiting Command put out a news bulletin notifying the public that these text messages are fraudulent.

The US Army said they received multiple phone calls and emails asking about the messages, and the decision to enact a draft is not made at or by U.S. Army Recruiting Command.

The texts messages people have been receiving claimed to be recruiters saying that they need to move to their native recruiting workplace for “speedy departure to Iran.” Other messages said “We’re aware that this number is not disconnected, you’ll be fined and sent to jail for minimum 6 years if no reply.”

The Selective Service System is the organization that manages registration for the Selective Service. They put out a statement saying they will “conduct business as usual”

The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual. In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft. pic.twitter.com/M4tY2dLoX1 — Selective Service (@SSS_gov) January 3, 2020

The draft has not been in effect since 1973, so don’t fall for the fraudulent texts!

Army security are looking into who is sending out these texts.