US Attorney Recommends 6-9 Years in Prison for Broward’s Roger Stone

(Washington, DC) — President Trump is reacting to the Justice Department’s sentence recommendation for Broward resident Roger Stone.

President Trump said in a tweet, “It’s a horrible and very unfair situation” that federal prosecutors want his longtime confidant and former campaign adviser Roger Stone to go to prison for seven to nine years.

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, DC made that request in a sentencing memo submitted Monday. In a tweet this morning, Trump explained the real crimes “were on the other side, as nothing happens to them.” He added this miscarriage of justice cannot be allowed.

The 67-year-old Stone was arrested in an early morning raid at his Broward home. He was charged in relation to investigations by the House Intelligence Committee and former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Stone was found guilty in November of seven charges including obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering in connection to the investigation into Russian election interference. Stone is scheduled to be sentenced next week on February 20th.