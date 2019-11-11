US Coast Guard searching for two of three missing boaters after boat capazies

The US Coast Guard is currently searching for two boaters who went missing after their boat capsized after they encountered a storm in Key Largo.

Authorities say they were notified about the missing boaters on Sunday around 4:00 pm.

The victims were said to have departed from Caribbean Club in a 23-foot Blue Proline vessel on Thursday.

At least one of the boaters was rescued by a good Samaritan who found him floating in the water near Biscayne Bay around 9:30 p.m., Sunday.

The boater was then transferred to a City of Miami Fire Boat before being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The rescued boater told authorities that two others decided to stay with the boat while he swam for help.

The missing boaters were said to all have been wearing their life vest.