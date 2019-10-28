US Coast Guard Unloads Huge Haul of Drugs in Broward

(Port Everglades, FL) — The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded tons of drugs this morning at Port Everglades seized during 18 interdictions in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

The haul is estimated to contain 27,000 pounds of cocaine and 11,000 pounds of marijuana.

The drugs have an estimated street value of nearly $400-million.

U.S. Coast Guard offloads more than $377 million worth of seized cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades https://t.co/MZoKNxRn3F — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) October 28, 2019

DRUG BUST – The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded over 27,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades this morning. Officials say the drugs have an estimated street value of about $350 million. STORY: https://t.co/jDltX2FHO8 pic.twitter.com/9WgkEv0J3e — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 6, 2019

It’s not clear how many arrests were made in the seizures or if any Americans were involved.