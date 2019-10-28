US Coast Guard Unloads Huge Haul of Drugs in Broward

(Port Everglades, FL) — The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded tons of drugs this morning at Port Everglades seized during 18 interdictions in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

The haul is estimated to contain 27,000 pounds of cocaine and 11,000 pounds of marijuana.

The drugs have an estimated street value of nearly $400-million.

It’s not clear how many arrests were made in the seizures or if any Americans were involved.

SHARE