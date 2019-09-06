US Coast Guard urges those providing relief to take caution before heading to the Bahamas

While the US Coast Guard is extremely grateful for all the support from individuals and agencies who would like to lend a helping hand in the Bahamas, they are also issuing caution to those who are planning to make the trip themselves to deliver food and aid.

Chris Haarer, the USCG auxiliary division commander wants the public to consider the facts before making the trip so that those who decide to go, don’t end up needing aid themselves:

“Not only will there be no gas, but there’s no lodging, no food, no electricity, there’s probably very limited cell coverage,” said Haarer.

“We certainly would like to discourage this and have everyone think ahead just think about all the destruction that’s taken place and what’s not available to the general citizen as they go over there,” Haarer continued.

While the Coast Guard says they can not prevent people from going over to the Bahamas at this time, they did recommend that those who are considering making the trip, also check to make sure they will have all they need when they get there, including safety materials, a contact, food, water, and extra gas.

If you can not insure these measures for yourself, consider donating to another agency such as FEMA, The RedCross, or Walpol who each have set ups in the area.

Officials say they have also increased inspections for boats coming into inlets along the Florida Florida specifically checking for those attempting to relocate Bahamians without proper documentation.

For more on safety tips and requirements contact the US Coast Guard via (305)415-6869.