US Disney theme parks to go vegan

Veganism is becoming mainstream in American!

Tuesday, the famous theme park Disney announced that plant-based food options would be added to every dining location in their US theme parks.

The Florida location will be kicking things off with more than 400 vegan dishes to be available at quick-service and table-service restaurants in Orlando by early October.

California’s Disneyland will follow making vegan dishes available in Spring 2020.

Beyond park walls, there are a reported 602 places to eat at the Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in California, near a theme park land or hotel.

There are also plant-based food options at the international parks, including the Paris, Hong Kong, and Shanghai Disney Resort locations, according to reports.

