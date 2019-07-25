US Reinstates Federal Death Penalty, 5 Executions Immediately Ordered

The Justice Department announced Thursday that it will reinstate the death penalty after nearly two decades.

Attorney General Bill Barr immediately ordered the death penalty related to five death-row inmates convicted of murder, and in some cases raping children and the elderly.

“The federal inmates whose executions have been scheduled are Daniel Lewis Lee, a member of a white supremacist group convicted of killing a family of three, including an 8-year-old girl; Lezmond Mitchell, convicted of stabbing to death a 63-year-old woman; Wesley Ira Purkey, convicted of raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl; Alfred Bourgeois, convicted of sexually molesting and beating to death his 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter; and Dustin Lee Honken, convicted of shooting five people to death,” NBC news reports.

The executions are set to take place in December 2019 and January 2020.

Barr said in a statement the Justice Department owes it to the victims and their families to “carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”

According to reports, there are currently 62 inmates on federal death row including convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof.

The last federal execution occurred in 2003.