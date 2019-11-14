US teacher brutally murdered in the Dominican Republic

A murder investigation is underway after an American teacher was found strangled to death in the Dominican Republican.

Police found Patricia Ann Anton dead on the bed of her Puerto Plata home, Tuesday.

The 63-year-old’s hands and feet were bound, police said.

It is believed that the American teacher was tortured before her murder but officials have not confirmed.

Authorities are investigating the homicide as a potential-robbery gone wrong after a computer and other items were missing from the scene.

Police are currently working with Anton’s family to identify any other missing objects.

Anton was residing in the Dominican Republic and working as a teacher for an elementary school on the island.

She worked as a teacher for a school in Michigan for over a decade while living in the US.

“She cared so deeply about the children, and I knew that here, when she was a teacher here, and I knew that just through the stories she told,” Michele Shane, head of school at The Children’s House in Michigan, said in an interview with WPVN. “She was such a vital part of that community, and they cared about her and loved her so much.

As of Thursday morning, no suspects had been identified in the case.