USPS announces Hurricane Dorian mail disruptions

The US postal service has announced several service disruptions in Florida due to Hurricane Dorian.

As a result of Hurricane Dorian, there a a number of service disruptions throughout the Southeastern U.S. Please check Service Alerts frequently for the latest information about mail delivery in your area. https://t.co/QSmS4LW0UJ pic.twitter.com/19rq9merF3 — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) September 2, 2019

Those in zip codes beginning with 321, 327, 328, 329, 334, 338, 347, 349, and several others will see a disruption in their mail services. There has also been an embargo placed on all priority mail express and live stock deliveries for those areas.

