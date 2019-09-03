USPS announces Hurricane Dorian mail disruptions

The US postal service has announced several service disruptions in Florida due to Hurricane Dorian.

Those in zip codes beginning with  321, 327, 328, 329, 334, 338, 347, 349, and several others will see a disruption in their mail services. There has also been an embargo placed on all priority mail express and live stock deliveries for those areas.

For more information click here.

SHARE