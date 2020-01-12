Utah Woman Found Dead in Lake Behind Fort Lauderdale Hotel; Foul Play Not Suspected

A 37-year-old Utah woman who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead behind a South Florida hotel.

Officials pulled Kelly Glover’s body from the lake behind the Westin Hotel in Fort Lauderdale around noon on Saturday. She was last seen on surveillance video from the hotel, walking down the stairs with no shoes on at around 2 a.m. Thursday. She was staying at the hotel with a friend.

Adam Bremer, Glover’s husband, and her family flew from Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday in order to help authorities with the search, according to reports.

Fort Lauderdale Police searched the area with dogs, divers and helicopters on that day, but initially did not find Glover, who came to Broward on a work trip.

“We’re all just still in shock,” says Melissa Glover, Kelly Glover’s younger sister. “We’re all grieving in our own way.”

“Her friend went to bed early [on Wednesday],” Bremer told Miami television station WPLG on Friday. “My wife was still up and her friend woke up around 4 a.m. [on Thursday], and my wife was nowhere to be found and the door was left open.”

Authorities do not suspect foul play in Glover’s death.

Bremer adds that he first knew something was wrong when he did not hear from his wife on Thursday morning.