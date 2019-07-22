Vero beach man charged with double murder

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed two people.

The incident occurred Sunday at a home on 20th Court SW.

The two victims were taken to separate hospitals where each later died due to their injuries.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, authorities did report that they arrested 32-year-old James Byron Easling for the murder the same day.

Officials say they will release more information about the incident once they have completed their investigation.

Easling appeared in court Monday and was charged with two counts of first degree murder. His parents also reportedly asked the judge to keep their son on suicide watch.