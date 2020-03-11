Vero Beach woman charged with murder after mother found dead

Police have arrested the adopted daughter of a missing woman who was found dead on Tuesday.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said 81-year-old Carmelina Kholer, and her adopted daughter, 38-year-old Crystal Kholer were last seen headed to a nail salon on Monday around 11 a.m.

Crystal later returned home in her adopted mother’s van, alone.

Carmelina was then reported missing. Authorities said Carmelina’s phone was found in a location that she had no reason to be.

On Tuesday morning, detectives received a tip on where Carmelina’s body was located.

Sheriff Deryl Loar said Crystal Kohler was in possession of cocaine, and was arrested on charges of grand theft auto and driving with a suspended license. She was later charged with first degree murder. She’s being held in the Indian River County jail without bond.

Officials will continue to investigate what led to the murder of Carmelina.

If you have any information about Carmelina’s death, you’re asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hurley at 772-978-6240.