Veteran’s Day Events in South Florida

Today is Veteran’s Day and we thank all those who have served and those who are currently protecting us for your supreme sacrifice.

Take a look at ways you can say “Thank you” to veterans at local events in your area.

Palm Beach County

Lake Worth Beach – a Veterans Day parade is planned for Saturday at 11 a.m. The free event will take place downtown and will end at the Cultural Plaza located at 414 Lake Ave. where a Ceremony of Honor will be held afterward. Everyone is invited to attend.

Boynton Beach – a Veterans Day service will take place Sunday at 10 a.m. honoring veteran’s, reservist, and active duty personnel. The special service will take place at Church of Our Savior, MCC located at 2011 South Federal Highway. The church is inviting the entire community to attend.

Martin County

Stuart – The Veterans Council of Martin County is hosting a Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony Monday at 10 a.m. on East Ocean Boulevard from Amerigo Avenue to Memorial Park, 300 S.E. Ocean Blvd. The Martin County Commission will also host a Flagpole Dedication Ceremony starting at 1 p.m. at The Elliot Museum, 825 N.E. Ocean Blvd.

Port St. Lucie – The city is hosting a Veterans Day Service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at Veterans Memorial Park, 2100 S.E. Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Indian River County

Vero Beach – the Veterans Council of Indian River County is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday at 8:45 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary in Vero Beach’s Riverside Park. The ceremony will include full military honors, with the Parade of the Colors by veteran groups, City of Vero Beach Police Department, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Indian River County Fire Rescue and numerous civic organizations. The Vero Beach High School Band will provide music throughout the ceremony and, “The Dolls” will be performing a patriotic set for the audience’s enjoyment. Please remember to bring your lawn chair. This event is free to the public.