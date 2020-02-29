Vice President Mike Pence discusses coronavirus in Palm Beach County

Vice President Mike Pence was recently named the head of the Trump Administration’s coronavirus response.

On Friday, Pence visited Palm Beach County to talk about the coronavirus at a news conference with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The vice president said that according to our health experts, the threat of the coronavirus spreading in the United States remains low.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

There have been 61 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S.

Gov. DeSantis said there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Florida, but the state is ready to respond.