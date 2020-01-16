Vice President Mike Pence to campaign in Florida

Vice President Mike Pence landed in Tampa, Florida on Thursday to attend events being held as part of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Vice President Pence will make his way to the Hillsborough County community of Wimauma early in the day to host a ‘Keep America Great Rally.’ He is then scheduled to make an appearance at a “Latinos For Trump” event at 6 p.m. at the Nación de Fe church on W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee.

His visit comes just a day after impeachment articles were signed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and sent to the Senate.