Victim ‘Emily Doe’ in viral Brock Turner sexual assault case comes forward

The woman who was sexually assaulted by Brock Turner has come forward with her real identity and the release of a new memoir.

For years, Chanel Miller was known in legal proceedings as “Emily Doe,” the woman assaulted while unconscious by the Stanford swimmer outside an on-campus fraternity house.

“In newspapers, my name was ‘unconscious, intoxicated woman.’ Ten syllables and nothing more than that,” she told “60 Minutes” in an episode airing Sunday, Sept. 22.

In 2015, Turner, then 20, was seen by two graduate students sexually assaulting the then 22-year-old Miller behind a dumpster on campus.

Turner then tried to run away, but the two students detained him and called the police.

Turner later admitted to having sexual contact with Miller but said it had been consensual.

In 2016, a jury found Turner guilty on three charges, including assault with intent to commit rape and sexually penetrating an unconscious person with a foreign object.

Prosecutors initially asked that Turner be sentenced to six years in jail.

But the Judge presiding over the case, Judge Aaron Persky, sentenced him to six months in county jail.

In his ruling, the Judge said that the extended sentence would have “severe impact” on Turner.

Furthermore, he did not believe Turner would be “a danger to others.”

Turner served only three months of this sentence before his release.

The case went viral following “Emily Doe’s” powerful victims impact statement, and gained more attention after the short sentence imposed by Judge Persky.

In this clip, Miller reads her statement.

The sentence sparked outrage nationwide with many arguing Turner’s privilege as a young white man played a role in the decision.

Miller, too, was outraged by Persky’s sentence, which she referred to publicly as “gentle.”

Judge Persky was recalled by voters in 2018, becoming the first judge in California to be recalled in since 1932.

The book written by Miller titled “Know My Name” is scheduled for release on Sept. 24.